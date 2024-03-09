Thala and ngela Aguilar release the single Troca

The single has musical nuances linked to the regional Mexican genre and celebrates romance and femininity. To date, Replacement It is available on all music platforms.

With the fusion of traditional Mexican sounds, the song adds the vocal talent of its figures. The song proposes a romance, in which love and the emotion of living the moment with the right person are celebrated.

My next album A great honor It is a celebration of my Mexican roots. When the time came to give life to Replacement, I knew I wanted to have someone like Ángela, who has been a key player in the recent boom in regional Mexican music. “I am proud that we are uniting two generations of powerful women to highlight female voices during Women’s Month because together we are more,” said Thala.

Thala and her new album

For her part, Ángela Aguilar highlighted what it meant for her to share space with the award-winning singer: For me, it is an honor to be part of this duet during Women’s Month with a great woman whom I have admired and listened to on the way to the school. It is an honor to gather feminine forces to give life to a song that speaks of celebration, fun and joy. I loved being able to record this song with her.

The song, which represents the third single from the album A great honorwas presented along with a video directed by Marlon Villar.

The album’s art was recently presented by the Mexican performer on the Kelly Clarkson show and was well received by all her followers, who are waiting for more songs from the material.