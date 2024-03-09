A man goes viral on social media after writing and publishing his obituary

Manuel Braas González dies. Written like this would only be news to his family and other loved ones. But, after his death, this man, nicknamed the Vanguar, has gone viral on social networks for his funny obituary, which he himself was in charge of writing. and which was published today The vanguard.

We know little else about this citizen, although, from what he says, we sense that he was possibly very rooted in his neighborhood, where the inhabitants have more habit of review the obituaries so that they do not miss the good gesture of going to pay condolences to a neighbor (I had the habit of reading obituaries as a sport like any other until today, March 9, when mine appears).

The day has come. () Known as the Vanguar, the fox of Sants or the marquis, I say goodbye to all of you: Tere my Ojitos de Platino, Agus and Nria, Juan Manuel and Cristina, and my granddaughters Laura, Raquel and Meritxell. Ah! And Cuqui, my dogannounces Braas. I would’ve been great. I admit that sometimes I have liked to touch your balls, but I have been a good person.

A memory for your team

Among the loves to which he says goodbye in his obituary, Braas also brings out his feeling which. I don’t want to forget my team: Only. I have enjoyed great nights of football with brutal bacon sandwiches and beer may your majesty forgive me for my cholesterol, but now it doesn’t stop giving me trouble.

I dejo them, that Saint Peter is calling me to play a domino; I have already told you that I am going to glue a three-pair closure. A kiss for everyone, concludes this Barcelona fan.

And, although, as we said, we do not know much about Braas, what is a reliable reality is that It has become an example of a personal brand, as highlighted by users who have echoed his publication on LinkedIn. The personal brand continues in the legacy, and what better way than to do it yourself, without formalities, ages and data that are not interesting, writes Guillem Recolons, expert in personal brandingin this work social network along with the image of the obituary in the press.