Trans presenter denounces JK Rowling for discrimination

MIAMI.- India Willoughby, one presenter British transgender, denounced the author of the saga Harry Potter J.K. Rowling for allegedly discriminating against her during a dispute on social networks.

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant told the show Byline TV that his complaint against the writer was formally presented to the Northumbria police. Willoughby noted that Rowling consistently referred to her as a man, even though she is legally registered as female.

The presenter alleged that the author’s action violates the Equality Act and the Gender Recognition Act of the United Kingdom, which is why it is considered a crime, and can even be treated as a hate crime.

However, India considers this a case of malicious communication.

JK Rowling’s stance

According to information from Variety magazine, the authorities are evaluating the situation and hope to be able to communicate with the author to solve the problem.

For her part, JK reported that she met with her lawyer, who believes she has a solid case against the presenter for alleged defamation. In addition, he pointed out that India can be prosecuted for harassment for constantly mentioning her on her social networks.

The writer does not reject taking legal action.

“Aware as I am that it is a crime to lie to law enforcement, I will simply have to explain to the police that, in my opinion, India is a classic example of a male narcissist who lives in a state of perpetual rage at not being able to “force women to accept him in their own estimation,” Rowling said.

This is not the first time that the author has been in the media spotlight for her controversial comments against the LGBTQ+ community, especially towards transgender people.

JK has been identified as a TERF, a term used to refer to a ‘trans-exclusionary radical feminist’, and they have even stated that she is an intolerant person. Her position has even bothered members of the Harry Potter cast, who have distanced themselves from her.