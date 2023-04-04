Muriel Baumeister is fighting cancer

tz stars

The actress Muriel Baumeister at the presentation of the Götz George Prize in Berlin. She fights her illness by all means. © Annette Riedl//dpa

Antibody therapy, chemotherapy, surgery: The 51-year-old is fighting her illness with all means. And she talks about her current state of mind.

Berlin – Actress Muriel Baumeister says she is fighting cancer. “I always try to be positive,” said the 51-year-old (“Frauenherzen: Die Serie”) of the “Bunte” magazine in a previously published interview excerpt.

“I (…) am absolutely confident and can say that I did everything I could to face this cancer. I’ve had antibody therapy, chemotherapy, surgery – and I’m currently still doing radiation therapy. I’ve spent almost a year of my life doing this. And a year ago, in July, people were not at all sure that I would be sitting here like this today.” dpa