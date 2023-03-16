The old man: That’s the price I’m paying – That’s how Inspector Voss gets out

“The Price I Pay” is the farewell episode of Voss. It is about, among other things, 8-year-old Lorenzo, who witnessed the murder of his mother and is therefore in great danger. In the course of the investigation, the chief inspector lovingly takes care of the boy, who quickly trusts him. Voss even takes him home with him. When the murderers of his mother also want to get rid of Lorenzo, Voss is able to save him, but the child disappears – to his home.

Luckily Richard Voss finds him and can take him to a safe place where Franziska is supposed to take care of him. Meanwhile, Voss wants to unmask the perpetrators, who are being protected by public prosecutor Moser. But he can’t prove it.

“When I started this job, everything was clear,” he later tells Franziska. “The good guys on one side, the bad guys on the other. But now?” Franziska is helpless. Voss also confided his doubts to his trainer Karl Schelling. “Quiting is not an option for you, Richard.” “But don’t continue either” – this is how Voss confronts the public prosecutor with his findings. Not quite legally, he even gets a crystal-clear confession, which he passes on to the press. Then he clears his office. “That’s the price I pay,” he tells Annabelle. He goes to Italy with Lorenzo and also leaves Franziska behind.

“Der Alte”: New episodes from March 10, 2023 on Fridays at 8:15 p.m. on ZDF, in the ZDF Mediathek available one week in advance.