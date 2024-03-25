More problems for the Costanzias: Rocco, brother of Carlo and Pietro, is arrested

On March 20, he was arrested Pietro Constance. The young man was arrested by the Italian police, who were looking for the driver of the scooter that was involved in the attempted murder with a machete of a 23-year-old young man in Turin. Now, a few days later, the one who has been arrested has been his other brother, Rocco, who is also Carlo Costanzia’s family.and who has been considered who was driving the motorcycle at the time of the events under investigation.

Although Pietro Costanzia is still the main defendant in the case, having given in to the law after denying the facts, Let’s See They have reported that Italian police investigators believe that it was Rocco who was driving the T-Max scooter with which they arrived at the scene of the incident.. I didn’t want to kill him or harm him, Pietro said in his last statement to the authorities.

Regarding Rocco, this has been arrested as an alleged accomplice of the events along with his brother Pietro’s girlfriend, Claudia Palinwho has spoken before the drug agents about the drugs that appeared in the search of the room of the central hotel where they were staying, giving more strength to the theory that the events are related to a drug issue.

Some events that took place on Via Panizza in Mirafiordi Nord, in Turin, where those allegedly involved attacked a 23-year-old young man with a machete. An attack for which the young man had to undergo surgery, and whose leg was amputated, although he is now out of all danger.

Who is Rocco Costanzia?

Rocco Costanzia is a figure unknown to the public in Spain. He is the youngest of three brothers, and was born in 2002 in Milan.and even though it counts with profiles on different social networks, it barely has any activity, having deleted his Instagram account some time ago. Now, I know that it appears in a print published by his brother Carlo, in which you can also see him, Pietro, and his father.

Related news

In his LinkedIn account, the young man defines himself as a persistent, ambitious and determined person, and has experience as an actor, model, and also as a Social Media Manager. A few points to which we must add entrepreneurship with a textile company with which they sell, share and rent clothes. In addition, he is a professional swimmer, even working as a coach in both Spain and Italy.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos, and some humor from time to time.