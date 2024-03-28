Shakira’s toe: dinner with Lucien Laviscount, actor in the sensual scenes of her video clip

They say that Shakira has a very high IQ, and anyone could say that this is true based on the latest images. that have come from the singer, ex-partner of the former Barcelona centre-back, Gerard Piqu, with whom she has two children, little ones Milan and Sasha.

And the thing is that the one from Barranquilla could have done a masterstroke when it comes to love by inviting the actor from Emily in Paris to participate in the video clip of the song Puntera, since this collaboration could have led to something more.

So much so that Both have been seen having dinner together in New York after the free concert that the Colombian gave in the Big Apple for about 40,000 people. among which was also the Franco-British singer, who was immortalizing the performance with his mobile phone.

They left together

After the concert in Times Square to present the album Women no longer cryShakira and Laviscount, 31 years old (16 younger than her), They went, after changing her clothes, to the well-known Italian restaurant Carbonewhere they allowed themselves to be photographed by the media and also by followers and curious onlookers.

Related news

The most curious thing is that At the exit of the establishment they did not go their separate ways, but instead got into another car together. and they went to another place that, for the moment, only the Colombian woman and the attractive actor who plays Alfie in the Netflix series know.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos, and some humor from time to time.