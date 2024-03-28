Rapper Diddy’s partner arrested for drug possession

MIAMI.- The partner of rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, Brendon Paul, was arrested by the authorities and he was charged with two counts of alleged possession of drugs, for cocaine and marijuana candy, according to police documents from Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Although the young man was arrested on Monday, when federal authorities intercepted the producer and businessman at the Opa Locka airport in Miami; Reports indicate that his arrest is not linked to the main investigation that led to the raids on Diddy’s properties, which is associated with alleged sexual trafficking.

According to TMZthe feds worked hand in hand with Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection personnel, who found suspicious substances in Paul’s travel bag that he claimed as his own.

It turned out that these elements were tested and came back positive, so the arrest was made.

However, it was learned that Brendon Paul is free after paying $2,500 bail and a hearing date was set for April 24.

Who is Brendon Paul?

Brendon Paul was named in the complaint that Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed against Diddy. The musician points out that Paul is a close confidant of the rapper and is even classified as a ‘mule’, since he assured that he is the one who handles the producer’s weapons and drugs.

“He works as Mr. Combs’s mule. He acquires and distributes drugs and weapons from Mr. Combs,” the file reads.

It was learned that Paul was part of the Syracuse college basketball team in 2018 as a substitute.

In those days he played 16 games over two seasons. However, his athletic days ended when he arrived at Division II Fairmont State, playing in 35 games over two seasons for the Fighting Falcons, according to a report. CBS.

At this time, it is unknown if the drugs found on Paul on March 25 belonged to Diddy.