Charles III reappears after the announcement of Kate Middleton’s cancer: We must take care of each other

After the global information earthquake which involved the broadcast last Friday by Kensington Palace of the video in which Catherine Middletonthen Princess of Wales and future monarch of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, announces that he suffers from cancer and that is the reason why he has been absent and on sick leave for the last few weeks, Carlos III has expressed himself for the first time.

From the Buckingham Palace office, workers have offered a extract of some words that the monarch has recorded in an audio to broadcast today during the celebration of the Easter mass in the British cathedral of Worcester.

A message in progress that Queen Camilla will preside over and in which it can be interpreted that there is a clear reference to his daughter-in-law, diagnosed with the same illness as himalthough in neither case has the type of cancer they suffer been revealed.

The message

And the king has highlighted in his words for the religious service, known as Royal Maundy, where the king must distribute donations to as many men and women as he is old, that, especially in times of need, we must serve and care for each other. others.

According to Charles III, who waited seven decades to ascend the throne, which he acceded to after the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, We need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in times of need..

Almost certainly, after this message recorded in the middle of the month, The king can be seen this Sunday in the company of his wife when he goes to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor for the Easter Sunday mass.his first major appearance after announcing on February 5 that he had cancer.

