Gisela attacks the mayor of Comas for not helping the victims: “He is not where his people need him”

In some videos published in his storie of Instagram, Gisela Valcárcel expressed his indignation against the mayor of Comas for not providing effective help to the residents of the human settlement “Las Brisas”, who have lost their homes due to the rise of the Chillón river.

The morning cameras reached that place and the residents stated that they had not eaten for hours, they also reported that in the temporary shelters installed by the Municipality of Comas they were not provided with food or shelter.

When viewing the images, Gisela He assured that the mayor is not where “the people need him.”

“Let’s see, with all due respect, General Jordán is talking and talking about the mayor of Comas and the mayor is not where his people need him. So, like anyone, there should be at this time, to go and help. Where is the mayor? I keep wondering. What did it cost them to bring a bagel with coffee there for the children? ” began by saying the host of ‘El Gran Show’ through her Instagram stories.

“We are in an emergency and the mayor of Comas has not seen it. The residents of Comas need help, they say he went at dawn… That’s really why the people are asking for changes. When the potatoes burn is when the authorities should come out, of horror. How angry these things make me! There is money, what there is not is people capable of managing to act with immediacy and intelligence”, the presenter said.