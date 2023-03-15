Shirley Cherres worried after her house was flooded by rain: “Let it stop soon” | VIDEO

Shirley Cherres used his social networks to report that his house in Chosica was flooded after the strong rains that have been registered in Peru.

See also:

“It was our turn. My house in Chosica, due to so much rain, gradually flooded, we were still prepared. Let’s hope the rain stops soon.”Said the Chollywood figure through a TikTok video.

“I’m not from Chosica, but I do have a house there too and the rains are horrible”added Cherres very concerned.

In the TikTok clip, it was possible to see how Shirley Cherres’s house was flooded by the rains. She asked her neighbors to take her precautions.

Senamhi has reported that between Wednesday, March 15, and Friday, March 17, there will be rainfall (snow, hail, sleet, and rain) of moderate to extreme intensity on the coast and mountains of the country.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS