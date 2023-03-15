Milena Warthon asks for help for victims after heavy rains: “Nature roars and there are many affected”

Milena Warthonwinner of the Gaviota de Plata in Viña del Mar 2023, used her Instagram account to refer to the strong rains registered in Peru.

In her public message, the young singer asked for help for the victims. In addition, she made a commitment with her followers to share valuable material so that the relevant authorities reach her areas.

“Family, we are currently going through difficult times, nature roars and there are many affected in the north of Peru and Lima”he said at the beginning of his message.

“I will be spreading and sharing news and especially ways to help through my stories. If it is in our possibilities, let us not hesitate to help, together we are stronger” sentenced.

Milena Warthon asks for help for victims after heavy rains. (Photo: @milenawarthon).

WHAT FAMOUS PERUVIANS HAVE PRONOUNCED BY THE RAINS?

Different figures from the show have spoken before the heavy rains throughout Peru. Such is the case of the singer Ezio Oliva, who took advantage of his social network to send a message of reflection.

The singer Marisol also referred to it on her social network and even sent help to the victims of Lambayeque.

Finally, the tiktoker Sibenito made a video to ask the relevant authorities for help because there is no electricity, water and food in the town of Valle San Rafael de Casma, where he lives with his elderly parents.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS