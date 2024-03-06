The napkin with which Messi signed for Bara goes up for auction: 350,000 euros starting price

In Barcelona, ​​on December 14, 2000 and in the presence of Messrs. Minguella and Horacio, Carles Rexach, sports director of FC Barcelona, ​​undertakes under his responsibility and despite any opinion to the contrary, to sign the player Lionel Messi, always and when we remain within the agreed quantities, reads a part of the content of one of the most famous napkins in sports historywhich will be auctioned in the coming weeks.

Bonhams auction housebased in New York, has announced that the first contractual document of the Argentine star with the club which will be auctioned from March 18 to 27. It was signed at the Pompeia Tennis Club on December 14, 2000. The starting price stipulated by the firm is around 300,000 pounds (more than 350,000 euros at the exchange rate), and it is expected that there will be a flood of demands and offers for this relic.

Enlarge The napkin with which Messi signed for Bara.

I think it should be in the Bara museum

Messi had arrived in Barcelona in September 2000 to undergo trials at Barcelona, ​​but it was necessary to wait until mid-December to reach an agreement between the Messi family and Barcelona, ​​he explained. Ian Ehlingdirector of books and manuscripts at Bonhams New York. There was no paper available, so this paper napkin represents the first informal contractsays Ian Ehling, director of books and manuscripts at Bonhams New York, to La Vanguardia.

Related news

The manager assures that Messi’s napkin is one of the most exciting objects I have ever handled. because it changed the Argentine’s life and the future of Barcelona. He contributed significantly to creating some of football’s most glorious moments, for billions of fans around the world.

It is worth remembering that Barcelona could not display this relic inside its museum after failing to reach an agreement for its acquisition. Horacio GaggioliMessi’s agent at this time, assured that this piece of history It should be in the Barcelona club museum. I think it should be in the Bara museum, in a preferential place next to Messi’s Golden Balls, since that piece of paper is the one that changed the contemporary history of the club. The next few weeks will be decisive in knowing the amount of money that has been paid for the napkin that changed everything, although the occasional exorbitant offer is expected.