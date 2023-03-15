Ezio reflects after his house was flooded by rain: “There is no need to complain, let’s think of those who were left homeless”

Ezio Oliva He was surprised later that on his Instagram profile he shared a video in which he showed that his house, in which he lives with Karen Black and her minor daughters, was affected by the heavy rains recorded on the night of March 13 due to the Cyclone Yaku.

The national singer clarified that he does not share the video to complain about what happened in his home, since he is clear that there are families who are going through a much worse situation than his and others even lost their homes.

“Today we woke up look at this, the water. Look at the roof to put plastic there were already leaks. All this has invited me to reflect. I am not making this video to show you how my house was flooded, it is to invite you to empathize and thank you and not complain ”, he is heard to say in the first few minutes.

How did Ezio’s daughters react?

Likewise, the interpreter of “It has always been you” said that he took advantage of this incident to share with his two daughters how lucky they are because, despite the leak, he still has a home to live in. “Today when we wake up to get the babies ready, we talk about it with them, we explain how lucky we are. Today girls and boys have been left homeless. If today you feel that it was a bad day because your house was flooded or your sofa was stained” , narrowed.

Finally, Karen Schwarz’s partner advised their fans that if they can support the people affected by the rains, they should do so. “Think about those who woke up without a home and without the means to get ahead and without the means to buy this plastic. If we can help someone from our space, let’s help” , held.

What happened at Ezio’s house?

The singer showed that several areas of his home were flooded and to prevent his furniture from being mistreated, he and Karen Schwarz began to cover everything with plastic. In addition, he showed that a part of his roof was affected because the water began to leak.