Meet Aaron Mizrahi, Anette Cuburu’s new partner

Anette Cuburu he would be giving himself a new opportunity in love. The host of the program “Come Joy” Apparently she is dating a man named Aarón Mizrahi, according to information published by the famous entertainment magazine TV Notas.

personal life of Anette Cuburu It has always aroused curiosity among its thousands of followers. It is that the actress and television presenter is one of the most popular female faces of the Mexican show, so her fans are always attentive to any information about her.

On Tuesday, February 14, tv notes I affirm that Anette Cuburu He would be dating Aarón Mizrahi, who a few weeks ago was a guest on TV Azteca’s morning forum. But, who is the new heartthrob of the television presenter? Here we tell you.

Aaron Mizrahi owns several restaurants in Mexico City (Photo: Aaron Mizrahi/ Instagram)

WHO IS AARON MIZRAHI, ANETTE CUBURU’S NEW BOYFRIEND?

Aaron Mizrahi is the new boyfriend of Anette Cuburu, according to the magazine tv notes. He is a Mexican businessman and chef who has several restaurants in Mexico City.

According to his social networks, Aarón Mizrahi began his career as a public relations agent and producer of events and concerts for international artists. Years later, the Mexican businessman made a radical change in his life.

Aaron Mizrahi always had a great passion for meat, which is why he ventured into the world of cooking. He became a chef, working with renowned international Michelin-starred colleagues. He has also served important celebrities and politicians such as: Steve Aoki, Eva Longoria, José Antonio Meade, Diego Luna, Alejandro Fernández, among others.

Aaron Mizrahi always had a great passion for meat, so he ventured into the world of cooking (Photo: Aaron Mizrahi/ Instagram)

He traveled to New York where he established himself as an expert in meats, since he worked for four years with Pat LaFrieda, one of the most important butchers in the United States. With knowledge on the subject, the Mexican created Mizrahi Meats, a subsidiary of Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors, which is in charge of importing and distributing different types of beef in Mexico.

“We have made an effort to take the quality of the meat to another level,” said the chef in an interview where he clarified that all his products go through a quality filter and are free of added hormones or antibiotics.

THE LOVE STORY OF ANETTE CUBURU AND AARON MIZRAHI

According to TV Notas magazine, Anette Cuburu has an affair with businessman Aarón Mizrahi. Apparently, the first rapprochement between them occurred at the end of 2022 when he was a guest on the program “Venga La Alegría Fin de Semana”.

According to the source of the entertainment medium, the relationship between the television presenter and the chef is going quite well because he has even lived with her family. In fact, the couple had a romantic moment at Aaron Mizrahi’s birthday celebration.

Anette Cuburu and Aarón Mizrahi at the businessman’s birthday celebration (Photo: TV Notes)

PERSONAL DATA OF AARON MIZRAHI

Birth name: Aaron Mizrahi.

Date of birth: 1982.

Place of birth: Mexico.

Age: 41 years.

Occupation: Chef and businessman.

Instagram: @amizrahi

PHOTOS OF AARON MIZRAHI ON INSTAGRAM

Aaron Mizrahi studied in New York where he established himself as a meat expert since he worked for four years with Pat LaFrieda (Photo: Aaron Mizrahi/ Instagram)

Aaron Mizrahi created Mizrahi Meats, a subsidiary of Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors (Photo: Aaron Mizrahi/ Instagram)