Kim Kardashian faces lawsuit over designer Donald Judd’s foundation

MIAMI.- Kim Kardashian was sued by the estate of designer Donald Judd, who allege that the businesswoman and socialite promoted furniture in the name of the artist, but they, although they have a great resemblance, are not part of Judd’s collection.

The demand It specifically refers to a video published in 2022, in which Kim tours the SKKIN office and shows its furniture. In the clip, the influencer It shows a wooden table with some chairs and claimed that they were original pieces by Donald Judd.

TMZ obtained documents from the lawsuit and reported that the artist’s estate claims that Kardashian obtained the furniture from a company called Clements Design, whom they are also suing because they claim that they made imitations of the original pieces.

Likewise, the estate alleges that Kim, by promoting the items, made buyers and the press believe that the furniture was the artist’s and tarnished the reputation of the Judd estate.

The lawsuit issued by the estate maintains that they expect compensation from Clements Design, as well as an apology from Kim and that she remove the video from her networks.

Reactions

At the moment, Kim’s representatives have not commented on the matter. However, Clements Design Inc. s issued a statement to TMZ.

“This issue was brought to our attention over a year ago. We contacted the board of the Judd Foundation and explained in no uncertain terms that there were key differences between the tables and chairs in Kim’s office and the tables and chairs in the Judd Foundation.

The company indicated that the lawyer with whom they had communications in the past recognized these differences and that to date they had not had a meeting about it again.

“We haven’t heard from them in over a year, and now they surprise us with a lawsuit. Efforts were made at the time to resolve this matter amicably, and the Judd Foundation was not willing to settle on reasonable terms. “These claims have absolutely no merit,” they noted.