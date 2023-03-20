Concern about sick DSDS star Pietro Lombardi: singer loses ten kilos in just five days

tz stars

From: Jonas Erbas

Split

Pietro Lombardi has not been doing well lately: the DSDS darling seems to have caught a bad intestinal infection. The 30-year-old even has to stay away from his loved ones.

Cologne – In “Deutschland sucht den Superstar” (DSDS) Pietro Lombardi (30) can still be seen in the final stages of the recall alongside his fellow jurors, but apart from the scenes that were filmed in advance, the 30-year-old is currently doing well Dirty: The “Phenomenal” interpreter has had to stay in bed for days and is now causing his fans a lot of trouble.

Pietro Lombardi suffers from a persistent illness – DSDS darling isolates himself from family at home

At DSDS, the live shows are scheduled for the beginning of April, but Pietro Lombardi is probably not at all ready for this task at the moment: the 30-year-old has been sick in bed for the past week and complains that he feels “abnormally weak”. It seems as if he has caught a gastrointestinal disease.

This is also supported by information that the DSDS winner from 2011 shared with his more than two million followers via Instagram: He lost “almost 10 kilos in 5 days”, reports the singer. The weight loss also weakens him, and the native of Karlsruhe has to accept another setback: In order to protect his fiancé Laura (27), his son Alessio (7) and his son Leano Romeo, who was only born in January 2023, Pietro isolated himself and is in the shared house on a separate floor.

Pietro Lombardi wrote German chart history: With “Señorita”, German rapper Kay One (real name Kenneth Glöckler) and DSDS winner Pietro Lombardi landed one of the summer hits of the year in 2017. This was also reflected in the sales figures: the single sold over a million copies in Germany and was accordingly awarded a diamond record – an achievement that is only granted to the really big chart toppers, including Justin Bieber, Ava Max, Mark Forster and Billie Eilish.

Family and friends take care of Pietro Lombardi – the singer has to be fit in time for DSDS live shows

The spatial separation is not good for Pietro Lombardi at all: “Especially the distance to my wife and children at the moment because of the risk of infection pulls me down blatantly.” However, there is one ray of hope: family and friends are currently taking care of the superstar as best they can: his future His mother-in-law cooked him a strengthening soup, his fitness trainer Claudio did the walk to the pharmacy.

Now the 30-year-old has to recover – because he must not miss the live shows at the beginning of April. Even the recalls offer a lot to be amazed: recently there were even allegations of manipulation at DSDS, which led to candidates fearing for their health. Sources used: instagram.com/pietrolombardi