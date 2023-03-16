Laginha and Victorino D’Almeida in concert for the first time in Porto

DTwo of the greatest symbols of piano and Portuguese music, one in jazz and the other in classical music, will finally cross paths on stage, in Porto. The first concert between Mário Laginha and António Victorino D’Almeida will take place at a meeting scheduled for Friday, March 17th, at Coliseu Porto Ageas, in a show entitled ‘Improvisation on two Pianos’.

In a video published by the Coliseu page, Mário Laginha, one of the greatest figures in the history of jazz in Portugal, stated that “it is an immense honor to play with such a great musician, with such a peculiar and special universe”, as Victorino d’Almeida .

The concert will be completely improvised, with Laginha making it clear that the two artists “don’t know what they’re going to do there”.

Coliseu do Porto also wrote, on the event’s page, that the two “pianists and extraordinary improvisers, although from different generations and musical experiences, propose to take a chance on an improvisation that will follow the unfathomable paths of each one’s musical experiences, in a unique and unrepeatable concert”.

The concert is then scheduled for March 17, at 21:00, at Coliseu Porto Ageas.

Tickets are on sale through the platform Ticketline and there are still tickets available for all zones of the space, between 15 and 22 euros.

