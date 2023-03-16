End of life: 109 personalities including Nathalie Baye and Franck Dubosc call for an evolution of the law

A hundred personalities call for reform of the French law on the end of life. Actress Nathalie Baye details her intentions in an interview with The Obs.

Nathalie Baye, Annie Ernaux, Françoise Hardy, Éric Cantona, Line Renaud, Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Franck Dubosc are among the 109 personalities to have signed a manifesto published this Thursday in The Obs to reform French end-of-life law.

In the columns of the magazine, some of these personalities, like Nathalie Baye, denounce the lack of means put in place to die with dignity. The actress recounts in particular how the slow agony of her mother in a Parisian hospital convinced her to be “completely for active assistance in dying”.

“My mother was dying surrounded by dying people. I loved her and I couldn’t bear that she was treated like that, that she was left to die in this chaos”, she explains in the columns of The Obs.

And the actress added: “I don’t see the point of prolonging the suffering (…) Life belongs to us. Death too. And if one day I am myself in this state, I would like , in the same way, that we stop the comedy of life. Finished, what.”

An “unfair” law

“Each year, French men and women, suffering from serious and incurable diseases, are confronted with physical and moral suffering that treatments can no longer relieve”, can we read in this manifesto, which recalls that each year, French women and men “go abroad to be able to die there”.

These women and men “are not alone. We are their spouses, their children, their brothers, their sisters, their families, their friends”, he continues, considering that “French law, which prohibits active assistance to to die is unfair”.

“This is why today we call on the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, the Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, as well as the parliamentarians to take the measure of these tragedies and to reform the law”, they write again, inviting to sign their manifesto on the “Change.org” platform.

Last August, Line Renaud signed a forum In The JDD calling for legalizing active assistance in dying. “I like people, I don’t like to see people suffer. Right now I’m in the presence of people who are suffering unnecessarily because we know it’s the end, there’s nothing left to do. do, except let them suffer and wait for them to die,” she told RTL. “It’s unbearable, that’s what I will fight for.”