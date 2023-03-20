Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited for a film, 20 years after the resounding flop of “Trouble Loves”

Negotiations are underway with Amazon Studios to develop a film co-produced by Ben Affleck, in which Jennifer Lopez will play a role.

Icons of the 2000s, newlyweds… and soon to be collaborators. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are preparing to work together on a feature film in negotiation with Amazon Studios. He will officiate there as a producer, and she as an actress. A new joint cinematographic project twenty years later Troubled loves (Gigliin VO), whose website AV Club remembered as “one of the most hated romantic comedies of all time”.

As specified Deadlinewhich reports the information, this new film titled Unstoppable will tell the true story of Anthony Robles, an American wrestling champion born with only one leg. Ben Affleck will produce it, through Artists Equity, the company he co-founded with Matt Damon, and Jennifer Lopez will play a role in it, the content of which is not yet known.

“The moment I found the love of my life”

If negotiations between Amazon Studios and Artists Equity are successful, Unstoppable will be the second production of the structure launched by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The first one, Air – also directed by Ben Affleck – will be released on Prime Video on April 5 and will chronicle the collaboration between basketball legend Michael Jordan and Nike.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez split in 2004 after two years of dating. They each started a family on their own, but their destinies crossed again in 2021, to the delight of nostalgic people and the tabloids. Eighteen years after their first romance, they got married in the summer of 2022.

This first love story was marked by the filming oftroubled loves, a comedy mixing romance and action, directed by Martin Brest. The film had been unanimously demolished by critics – it peaks at 6% on the site Rotten Tomatoes – had made 70 million dollars less than it had cost to produce.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez also shared the poster in 2004, in the film Father and daughter (Jersey Girl).

The year 2023 will also see Jennifer Lopez return to service as a singer with the release of the album This is Me… Now, nine years after the previous one. Presented as a sequel to his disc This is Me… Then released in 2002 – during her Ben Affleck years – this new record will trace “the moment I found the love of my life and we decided to be together forever”, she said in an interview for Apple Music.