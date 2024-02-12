Christopher Nolan receives top award from the Directors Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES.- Christopher Nolan was honored with the highest award at the Awards of the Syndicate of Directors of America (DGA) by Oppenheimer, consolidating his favorite status for the scar of next month.

Other winners at the non-televised ceremony in Los Angeles included Celine Song, as director of first opera for her romantic drama Past Lives (Past Lives), and Mstyslav Chernov for the documentary 20 Days in Mariupol (20 days in Maripol), a joint project between The Associated Press and the series Frontline from PBS.

The Directors Guild also recognized achievements in television, with the award for best drama series going to Peter Hoar for the episode Long, Long Time of The Last of Usand the comedy trophy goes to Christopher Storer for the episode Fishes of The Bear.

This DGA award is the first for Nolan, who had been nominated four times before, for Memento, The Dark Knight (Batman: the dark knight), Inception y Dunkirk (Dunkerque).

The competition

This year, Nolan faced formidable competition from Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon (The Moon Killers), Yorgos Lanthimos por Poor Things (poor creatures), Alexander Payne by The Holdovers (Those who stay) and Greta Gerwig for Barbie, who some experts thought could win in a surprise way in response to his snub in the same category at the Oscars.

The guild’s voting body consists of more than 19,000 members, nearly double the total membership of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. But even despite the difference in the number of voters, only eight times in 75 years has the director awarded by the DGA not also won the Oscar for best director. The most recent difference was in 2019, when Sam Mendes won the DGA award for 1917 and the Oscar went to Bong Joon-ho for Parasites (Parasites). Last year, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won by Everything Everywhere All At Once (Everything everywhere at the same time).

At the Oscars on March 10, best director nominees include Nolan, Scorsese, Lanthimos, Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest (Area of ​​interest) and Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall (Anatomy of a each).

Final Oscar voting begins on February 22.

FUENTE: AP