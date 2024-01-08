They present the play Tango Perdido at the Tower Theater

MIAMI.- The Tower Theater Cultural Center begins 2024 with the premiere of the constructions Lost Tango, by the Argentine playwright Mario Diament. This will be the first time that this staging is presented in Spanish in the city of Miami.

Lost Tango narrates the meeting between Valeria Durand, a legendary diva of Latin American cinema, who retired from public life decades ago after a notorious scandal, and Diego Goldstein, an insistent journalist, who convinces the diva to grant him an exclusive interview, to investigate on the real reasons for his retirement.

Valeria, who lives secluded in a dark room in an old hotel in Miami, receives him there, wrapped in the mystery in which she has lived for years and surrounded by the memories of her former glory.

Diego’s questions are, at first, innocent and kind, but little by little they become more incisive. But Valeria is not willing to fall into the game. The press destroyed her once and she is not willing to let history repeat itself.

As the play progresses, the meeting of these two characters goes through different stages, becoming increasingly strange and dangerous. It is becoming a cruel game in which anything can happen. And Valeria and Diego’s intentions are not what they admit out loud.

Both have hidden motives that drive their actions and trigger unexpected and dangerous situations.

Details of the work

Full of humor, suspense, drama, nostalgia and embroidered with intelligent phrases, this black comedy touches on many themes, such as the ephemeral nature of fame, the relative nature of truth, the weight of time and how cruel the world tends to be towards its artists. of the show.

Lupita Ferrerthe unforgettable diva of the great Latin American soap operas, plays the mysterious Valeria with mastery and experience. Ral Gonzalezextraordinary actor, singer and entertainer, plays the incisive and somewhat nervous journalist.

The two shine in a dizzying staging by Csar Sierra, which has the artistic production of Anthony LoRusso and the general production of Enrique Salas.

The premiere will be at the Tower Theater on the emblematic 8th Street in Miami, next Thursday, January 18 and will remain on the billboard with performances on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays for only six performances, until January 28.

Tickets are now on sale through the Ticketplace platform.