Actress Cindy Morgan found dead

MIAMI.- Actress Cindy Morgan, famous for her performances in films Caddyshack (1980) y Tron (1982), was found dead in her home in Lake Worth Beach, Florida.

Palm Beach County authorities told People magazine that Morgan was found by her roommate. Although the actress, 69, was found on December 30, the sheriff specified that they could not determine the exact date of her death.

Likewise, they ruled out that it was a homicide and it is suspected that he died of natural causes.

The last time she was seen alive was on December 19.

TMZ detailed that Morgan’s partner knocked on the actress’s room door, but got no response. At that moment, she also noticed that there was a strong smell coming from the bedroom.

That’s when she called 911. When authorities arrived, they declared her dead.

Cindy Morgan’s career

The actress was born in Chicago, on September 29, 1954.

She started on television as a weather girl, and later made her way into radio as a presenter and DJ. However, her success in acting came in the late 1970s, when she participated in the soap opera Irish Spring as a model.

Little by little, it began to gain ground in commercials and print advertisements.

In 1980 he achieved a leading role in the film Caddyshack, alongside Bill Murray, Chevy Chase and Rodney Dangerfield.

Later, he starred Tron (1982) as Lora Baines, a computer programmer, and Yori, her alter ego.

In 2003, she voiced Ma3a in the franchise’s video game.

I also participated in The Midnight Hour (1985), Amanda and the Alien (1995) y The Love Boat, CHiPs, Matlock y Harry and the Hendersons.