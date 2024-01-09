Ion Aramendi, admitted for a week at Christmas

The Christmas holidays have come to an end, and now, for many, it is back to work. Holidays in which many people have ended up sick at Christmas, such as Ion Aramendiwho has now been known to have had some very difficult days.

The charismatic Telecinco presenter had to be hospitalized this Christmas, as his wife has said, Mara Amoresthrough their social networks, pointing out that He spent a week admitted to the Salamanca Clinical Hospital.: Getting sick, very sick on vacation, a classic. Lethal angina and one week hospitalizedhe began by explaining.

The presenter has suffered lethal angina

A time in which Ion Aramendi did not want to give any details of his income, of which he is already recoveredaccording to his wife, who has also taken the opportunity to thank the members of the hospital center: Thank you therefore to the staff of the Hospital Clnico de Salamanca.

In addition, María has shared a series of images among which you can see the presenter in the hospital bed, dressed in his pajamas. A picture that is part of a publication in which she also congratulates herself for how she has coped with the situation: Oh, me combining a whole week without cabbages, outside my house, with a hospitalized husband, children in tow, and family commitments and Christmas celebrations. I missed them a lot.

A discomfort that the presenter would have already left behind, now preparing for 2024 in which he will continue to shine like every afternoon with his program on Mediaset, chain reactionwith which he has earned the affection of his followers.