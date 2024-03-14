Miss Costa Rica denies trans models from participating in the pageant

MIAMI.- The organization Miss Universe Costa Rica opened auditions for the 2024 edition of the contest. However, the rules establish that female candidates who wish to represent the country must be women and applications from trans models are not allowed.

Yessenia Ramírez, director of the beauty contest, explained that it is a sensitive issue and that it must be approached with great tact, as well as asserting that although trans people will not be able to participate in the pageant, this does not mean that those who are part of the community LGBTQ+ do not deserve respect.

“For me we are all equal and we all deserve the same respect, but, in this specific case, this contest is for women and that is something that even the people themselves demand. It is not our issue, if it is not something that is making the justice for women, so to speak,” she said, according to La Nación.

Likewise, he assured that the decision to close the doors of Miss Costa Rica should not be used to encourage discrimination and that everything is due to a matter of supposed order. “They deserve our respect, they deserve the respect of all Costa Ricans, but it is not a matter of discrimination, it is not a matter of denigration, but it is a matter of order.”

Rule change

The regulations are different from last year, when among the requirements it was stipulated that any person medically and legally recognized as a woman in Costa Rica could participate.

Ramírez denied being aware that documentation exists for trans women. “I don’t know that type of documentation. I don’t know it completely.”

Registration is now open and among requirements It is necessary to be a woman, of Costa Rican nationality, of legal age, good physical and mental health, any marital status with or without children, up-to-date documentation, not having previously represented the country in the Miss Universe, being disciplined, having charisma and good manners, maintain ethical and moral standards, as well as have time availability.

The position of the contest could generate controversy, especially because since Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip acquired the contest, it changed the parameters to make it more inclusive.

So far, the Miss Universe organization has not commented on the matter.