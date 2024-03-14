Dial 2024 Awards, live: winners and gala from Tenerife

Dial Awards 2024

Came the day. Today they deliverThe Dial Tenerife 2024 Awards and from AS you can follow them live and see all the performances of the night. It is the meeting of the best stars in Spanish.

This year the winners are: Malú, David Bisbal, India Martínez, Ana Guerra, Rozalén, Antonio José, Dani Fernández, Álvaro de Luna, Sergio Dalma, Diego Torres, Beret and Nil Moliner. Vicco, Antoñito Molina and Gonzalo Hermida will receive the Dial New Artist Award. In addition, Luis Fonsi and Pastora Soler will have their twenty-five and thirty recognized years of career, respectively, with the Dial Tenerife Lifetime Achievement Award.

All of them will sing on stage at the Fairgrounds in a gala presented by Edurne, Blas Cantó and the network’s host Carmen Ramírez.

Estopa and Ha*Ash with Mar Lucas, who will walk the red carpet. They will not be the only ones, celebrities and influencers such as Ana Matamoros, Mar Flores, Jorge Blass, Valeria Castro, St Pedro, Ariann or Jadel have also traveled to Tenerife.

As in recent years, the awards go hand in hand with Tenerife Tourism and tonight they will be represented by José Manuel Bermúdez, mayor of Tenerife, Rosa Dávila, president of the Cabildo and Lope Afonso, vice president