Meet the list of nominees for the 2024 Platino Awards

He film The Snow Society by Juan Antonio Bayona is positioned as the film with the highest number of nominations in the 11th Edition of the Platino Awards, dominating with seven mentions; followed by tape Close the eyes by Victor Erice and Count by Pablo Larran, with six nominations respectively.
Like every year, the gala will award the best audiovisual productions in Spanish and Portuguese.
In total there are 44 productions of Ibero-American origin, including Argentine, Chilean, Costa Rican, Cuban, Ecuadorian, Spanish, Mexican, Peruvian, Portuguese, Puerto Rican and Venezuelan, which expose the diversity of perspectives and stories that evidence the growth of the industry in the region. .
Nominees
Below is the list of nominees in their main categories:
Iberoamerican fiction film
Close the eyes
The Snow Society
The criminals
That’s right
male interpretation
Damin Alczar by The Monroy case
David Verdaguer They know The One
Enzo Vogrincic Lt The Snow Society
Jame Vadell by Count
Marcelo Subiotto for Ma’am
female interpretation
Carolina Yuste by They know that one
Dolores Fonzi by Blonde
Laia Costa by One Love
Lora Loves by The wild woman
Malena Alteiro by let no one sleep
Direccin
Isabel Coixet by One Love
Juan Antonio Bayona by The Snow Society
Lila Avils by That’s right
Pablo Larran for Count
debut opera of Ibero-American fiction
20,000 species of bees
Blonde
Fishbowl
The settlers
Simn
I have electric dreams
Miniseries or cinematographic teleseries
Barrabrava
The body on fire
Iosi, el espa arrepentido (T2)
The thousand days of Allende
Male interpretation in a miniseries or television series
Alfredo Castro by The thousand days of Allende
Gustavo Bassani by Iosi, el espa arrepentido (T2)
Javier Camara by Rapa (T2)
Santiago Korovsky by Division of Palermo
Female interpretation in a miniseries or television series
Aline Kppenheim by The thousand days of Allende
Lola Dueas by The tables
Micaela Riera by love after love
rsula corber by The body on fire
Male supporting performance
José Coronado by Close the eyes
Leonardo Sbaraglia por Ma’am
Luis Bermejo for One Love
Matas Recalt by The Snow Society
Female supporting performance
Alejandra Flechner by Ma’am
Ana Torrent fear Close the eyes
Ane Gabarain por 20,000 species of bees
Antonia Zegers by Count
Supporting female interpretation in a miniseries or television series
Carmen Machi by The tables
Minerva Homemade by Iosi, el espa arrepentido (T2)
Najwa Nimri for 30 coins (T2)
Polar Gamboa by Division of Palermo
Supporting male interpretation in a miniseries or television series
Andy Chango by love after love
Daniel Hendler Por Division of Palermo
Emiliano Zurita by The Head of Joaquín Murrieta
Manolo Solo for 30 coins
To cinema and education in values
20.00 species of bees
The infinite memory
Ma’am
Radical
Documentary Film
The trial
The memory of cinema, a film about Fernando Mndez-Leite
The infinite memory
A pack called Ernesto
Fiction Iberoamerican Comedy
Under therapy
The wanabis
Norma
I’m loving you madly
series creator
lex of the Church by 30 coins (T2)
Daniel Burman by Iosi, el espa arrepentido (T2)
Juan Pablo Kolodziej by love after love
Santiago Korovsky by Division of Palermo
Art Direction
Curru Garabal by Close the eyes
Julieta Dolinsky Lt Ma’am
Rodrigo Bazaes by Count
Sebastin Orgambide by The Colonists
sound director
Christian Giraud and Omar Pareja by Huesera
Jorge Adrados and Oriol Tarrag by The Snow Society
Miguel Hormazbal by Count
Pablo Isola by When evil lurks
photography direction
Ins Duacastella Alejo Maglio by The criminals
Pedro Luque for The Snow Society
Simón Brauer Toms Astudillo by octopus skin
Valentn lvarez by Close the eyes
Assembly Direction
Adriana Martínez by to Hue
Andrés Gil Jaume Martín by The Snow Society
Carolina Siraqyan by Infinite memory
Manuel Ferrari Nicols Goldbart Rodrigo Moreno by The criminals
Guin
Estibaliz Urresola por 20,000 species of bees
Guillermo Caldern Pablo Larran for Count
Michel Gaztambide Vctor Erice by Close the eyes
Rodrigo Moreno by The criminals
Animation film
They shot the piano player
The sultana’s dream
Home is some where else
Nayola
Robot dreams
Original Music
Alfonso Vilallonga por Robot dreams
Pascual Reyes, Juan Pablo Villa by Radical
Pedro Osuna for Blonde
Sergio de la Puente for Fishbowl