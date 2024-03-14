Meet the list of nominees for the 2024 Platino Awards

He film The Snow Society by Juan Antonio Bayona is positioned as the film with the highest number of nominations in the 11th Edition of the Platino Awards, dominating with seven mentions; followed by tape Close the eyes by Victor Erice and Count by Pablo Larran, with six nominations respectively.

Like every year, the gala will award the best audiovisual productions in Spanish and Portuguese.

In total there are 44 productions of Ibero-American origin, including Argentine, Chilean, Costa Rican, Cuban, Ecuadorian, Spanish, Mexican, Peruvian, Portuguese, Puerto Rican and Venezuelan, which expose the diversity of perspectives and stories that evidence the growth of the industry in the region. .

Nominees

Below is the list of nominees in their main categories:

Iberoamerican fiction film

Close the eyes

The Snow Society

The criminals

That’s right

male interpretation

Damin Alczar by The Monroy case

David Verdaguer They know The One

Enzo Vogrincic Lt The Snow Society

Jame Vadell by Count

Marcelo Subiotto for Ma’am

female interpretation

Carolina Yuste by They know that one

Dolores Fonzi by Blonde

Laia Costa by One Love

Lora Loves by The wild woman

Malena Alteiro by let no one sleep

Direccin

Isabel Coixet by One Love

Juan Antonio Bayona by The Snow Society

Lila Avils by That’s right

Pablo Larran for Count

debut opera of Ibero-American fiction

20,000 species of bees

Blonde

Fishbowl

The settlers

Simn

I have electric dreams

Miniseries or cinematographic teleseries

Barrabrava

The body on fire

Iosi, el espa arrepentido (T2)

The thousand days of Allende

Male interpretation in a miniseries or television series

Alfredo Castro by The thousand days of Allende

Gustavo Bassani by Iosi, el espa arrepentido (T2)

Javier Camara by Rapa (T2)

Santiago Korovsky by Division of Palermo

Female interpretation in a miniseries or television series

Aline Kppenheim by The thousand days of Allende

Lola Dueas by The tables

Micaela Riera by love after love

rsula corber by The body on fire

Male supporting performance

José Coronado by Close the eyes

Leonardo Sbaraglia por Ma’am

Luis Bermejo for One Love

Matas Recalt by The Snow Society

Female supporting performance

Alejandra Flechner by Ma’am

Ana Torrent fear Close the eyes

Ane Gabarain por 20,000 species of bees

Antonia Zegers by Count

Supporting female interpretation in a miniseries or television series

Carmen Machi by The tables

Minerva Homemade by Iosi, el espa arrepentido (T2)

Najwa Nimri for 30 coins (T2)

Polar Gamboa by Division of Palermo

Supporting male interpretation in a miniseries or television series

Andy Chango by love after love

Daniel Hendler Por Division of Palermo

Emiliano Zurita by The Head of Joaquín Murrieta

Manolo Solo for 30 coins

To cinema and education in values

20.00 species of bees

The infinite memory

Ma’am

Radical

Documentary Film

The trial

The memory of cinema, a film about Fernando Mndez-Leite

The infinite memory

A pack called Ernesto

Fiction Iberoamerican Comedy

Under therapy

The wanabis

Norma

I’m loving you madly

series creator

lex of the Church by 30 coins (T2)

Daniel Burman by Iosi, el espa arrepentido (T2)

Juan Pablo Kolodziej by love after love

Santiago Korovsky by Division of Palermo

Art Direction

Curru Garabal by Close the eyes

Julieta Dolinsky Lt Ma’am

Rodrigo Bazaes by Count

Sebastin Orgambide by The Colonists

sound director

Christian Giraud and Omar Pareja by Huesera

Jorge Adrados and Oriol Tarrag by The Snow Society

Miguel Hormazbal by Count

Pablo Isola by When evil lurks

photography direction

Ins Duacastella Alejo Maglio by The criminals

Pedro Luque for The Snow Society

Simón Brauer Toms Astudillo by octopus skin

Valentn lvarez by Close the eyes

Assembly Direction

Adriana Martínez by to Hue

Andrés Gil Jaume Martín by The Snow Society

Carolina Siraqyan by Infinite memory

Manuel Ferrari Nicols Goldbart Rodrigo Moreno by The criminals

Guin

Estibaliz Urresola por 20,000 species of bees

Guillermo Caldern Pablo Larran for Count

Michel Gaztambide Vctor Erice by Close the eyes

Rodrigo Moreno by The criminals

Animation film

They shot the piano player

The sultana’s dream

Home is some where else

Nayola

Robot dreams

Original Music

Alfonso Vilallonga por Robot dreams

Pascual Reyes, Juan Pablo Villa by Radical

Pedro Osuna for Blonde

Sergio de la Puente for Fishbowl