Death of actor Lance Reddick: Keanu Reeves dedicates “John Wick 4” to him

The actor, who in the franchise embodies Charon, the concierge of the Continental hotel, died on Friday. Keanue Reeves dedicates him John Wick 4which comes out this Wednesday.

The sudden death of American actor Lance Reddick, known for his roles in the series The Wire and in the franchise John Wick, sent shockwaves through Hollywood. Several celebrities paid tribute to him on Friday, including writer Stephen King: “Wonderful actor, wonderful man. This is sad news.”

His film partners John Wick, whose fourth installment comes out this Wednesday, also expressed their grief. “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our beloved friend and colleague,” star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski said in a statement.

“He will be missed”

“He was a consummate professional and it was a pleasure to work with him,” they said. The duo immediately announced that they would be signing John Wick 4 to the actor. “We dedicate the film to his memory. He will be greatly missed.” Lance Reddick embodies in the franchise Charon, the concierge of the Continental hotel.

60-year-old Lance Reddick was found dead at his Los Angeles home in the Studio City neighborhood. The cause of his death is “natural”, explained to AFP his agent. He made a name for himself in Hollywood in the early 2000s, thanks to the series Oz et The Wire from the HBO channel.