The Mourinho documentary on Netflix will be released in 2025

Exactly the same day that Netflix announced a docuseries about the figure of Carlos Alcaraz, the American platform has confirmed the broadcast of a production based on coach José Mourinho. Mourinho, as the documentary about The Special One will be called, will be released throughout 2025, although they have not yet confirmed what month it will be.

At the beginning of the year, when he was still the coach of Roma, Mourinho spoke at a press conference about the work of Netflix. A documentary on Netflix about my career is starting next Thursday. There are things that will only be known there, because they pay me very well And I must say something that you never say to anyone, I anticipate.

Furthermore, although it is not unusual for him, he promised to put on a show in front of the cameras. There you will know that I am totally crazy. I hadn’t signed with Roma yet, but I had given my word. There was a club that wanted me to break my agreement with Netflix. I haven’t even gone to see them. When this comes out, everyone will say I’m stupid, he added.

The production company that made the documentary based on David Beckham is in charge of the project, so it would not be surprising if, in addition to the image of José Mourinho as a coach, the viewer was offered some notions of what day-to-day life is like in a job as demanding as yours.

It will be, if it occurs, an important novelty, since Mourinho is very jealous of his private life. His marriage to Matilde is known, whom he has known since he was 17 years old. Together they have two children: Matilde, who is a luxury jewelry designer and José Mrio, who is following in his father’s footsteps by training to be a coach.