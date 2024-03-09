Bertin Osborne talks about his most intimate life: Sexual marathon? I do it too

From the creator of I have never been in love (after two marriages and seven children) and I’m not going to be a father, it’s not my turnIs Sexual Marathon coming now? I do it too. Some phrases from a prototype of archaic masculinity that Bertin Osborne proudly signs.

These latest statements about his most intimate life have been given to The Test men’s health clinics, for which he lends his image, as part of a promotional campaign for the company in which he offers an interview where again He doesn’t mince words when discussing any topic..

Y Although the talk has not yet been published in its entirety, some excerpts have emerged. that affect that image of a stallion and conqueror that, at almost 70 years old, he still wants to project. Thus, after confessing that he practices sexual marathons, he also announces that he has only experienced one trigger in his life.

Ms informacin The singer has become a father for the seventh time after a romance with Gabriela Guillén. At the age of 69, his daughters had also made him a grandfather.

Furthermore, in case Fabiola Martínez had not been very upset at the time when she said, once separated, that she had never been in love, she has once again focused on the same idea that once hurt the Venezuelan model so much: Falling in love is impossible. I never fall in love. I don’t know what it’s like to fall in love.

Excited again

Regarding these statements by the singer, in the Telecinco program We’ll see The journalist Pepe del Real revealed that the artist could be excited again. Apparently, she could have met her new conquest, precisely, in the recording of this promotional interview, which coincided in time with the theft of Gabriel Guillén’s baby car seat.

Related news

The day that meeting is recorded, they tell me that a new illusion could emerge from Bertin Osborne. They tell me that in that recording the host of the program appears and several girls who ask him about his virility, the journalist begins.

In the breaks, Bertán approaches two of the girls and starts fooling around with them. There is one of the girls who spends the phone with him, he continues explaining, and adds that the singer would have offered to participate in her video clip, but that it is possible that she did not just stop there, the reason for the exchange of numbers.