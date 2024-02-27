Natalia Lacunza and Cario will perform in concert in a secret station of the Madrid Metro

The finalist of Operacin Triunfo 2018, Natalia Lacunza; the indie-pop band Cario; and the young artist Gus will be the stars of a secret concert to be held in the Madrid Metro on February 29. The event is part of Trainfest, the first music festival in Spain to be held inside the suburban train.

We know that Spain is the world’s leading destination for music festival tourism. In fact, it is a sector that has grown at a dizzying rate of 70% annually in recent years. In 2022, almost 900 events of this type were held in Spain. Therefore, with our Trainfest, we want to start the 2024 travel and festival season, Pedro Garca, one of the project’s creators, said in a statement.

The festival will be open to the public until capacity is reached and admission is free. You just have to register on the website eventbrite.es to receive the most important information of all: the place where the concert will be held. Although social media users who have gained access have revealed that the station is Príncipe Po.

The event will be presented by the Drag Queen from Malaga known for her participation in the Drag Race Spain contest: Kelly Roller. It will begin at 7 p.m. and aims to celebrate the existence of one more day in 2024 thanks to the fact that it is a leap year.

One of the protagonists of the poster, Natalia Lacunza, has publicly thanked her for having had her services for an event so different from the others. Thank you very much for having me for this very special concert and also thank all the attendees who, like us, enjoy music so much even on your train trips.has settled.