Drake Bell confesses that he was a victim of sexual abuse on Nickelodeon

MIAMI.- He actor and musician Drake Bell reveal what it was vctima of sexual abuse when he was a child star on Nickelodeon. The revelation was made during her participation in the documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, an Investigation Discovery production.

In the trailer that was released on March 5, you can see the protagonist of Drake y Josh Enter a dark room and sit down, while turning on the lights to tell your testimony.

Additionally, in the docuseries, Bell accuses Brian Peck, a speech coach, of having been her attacker more than two decades ago. Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell will be sharing publicly, for the first time, the story of the abuse he suffered at the hands of Brian Peck, reads the text that accompanies the publication made on the channel’s networks.

The show premieres on March 17.

Quin es Brian Peck?

The accused is a dialogue coach who worked on youth channel programs such as All That y The Amanda Show. In the latter, Bell worked between 1999 and 2002.

According to information from Variety magazine, the man was arrested in August 2003 and was charged with more than 12 counts related to the abuse of an infant, whose name was not revealed. He was subsequently sentenced to one year and four months in prison.

He was registered as a sex offender. The publication points out that the man did not deny: “performing a lewd act with a minor under 14 years of age and oral copulation with a minor under 16 years of age.”

In the fragment published by Investigation Discovery, Bryan Hearne and Giovonnie Samuels, both former Nickelodeon stars, also participate to give their impressions of the accused.