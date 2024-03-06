Barbie includes two Latinas in her Role Model collection for 65th Anniversary

MIAMI.- On the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8) and the 65th anniversary of Barbie (March 9), Mattel presented the new figures that will be part of the coleccin “Role Model”, which recognizes the work of prestigious women in the world.

Under the motto “Be what you want to be,” Barbie presents a diverse group of women, which is made up of celebrities from the entertainment industry to an activist from indigenous communities.

“Around the world, women have always risen above the status quo to imagine greater possibilities for themselves and future generations. For 65 years, Barbie has upheld the belief that through storytelling and play, #YouCanBeAnything – that’s why we’re highlighting eight new Barbie Role Models that have shown us precisely that,” reads the statement that accompanies the publication of the new dolls on Instagram.

Honored by Barbie

Latin America is represented by Maira Gmez and Lila Avils.

Gomez is a influencer Brazilian that creates content about the culture and traditions of the indigenous population of which it is a part. On Instagram he has more than 480 thousand followers. For her part, Avils is a Mexican director, producer and screenwriter who has been awarded for her work in the film industry. Additionally, Lila is an activist for women’s rights in society.

The group also consists of EGOT winner Viola Davis, five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain, and Kylie Minogue, whose doll wears the iconic red suit that the singer wears in the music video for Padam Padam.

Likewise, Barbie pays tribute to Oscar winner Helen Mirren, who tells the story of the doll that was brought to the big screen by Greta Gerwing and Margot Robbie.

The Japanese model Nicole Fujita and the Iranian-German comedian Enissa Amani are also part of this collection.