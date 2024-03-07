Where is Supervivientes 2024 filmed and where is the island of the Mediaset reality show?

This Thursday, March 7, a new edition of Survivors will kick off. The contest presented from Honduras by Laura Madrueo and from Spain by Jorge Javier Vázquez, Carlos Sobera and Sandra Barneda take over from the recently ended Big Brother Do on Telecinco prime-time.

Once again, the program will be recorded in the Cayos Cochinos, a setting that will be familiar to viewers as it has become the main location over the years. Cayos Cochinos is an archipelago made up of two large islands and thirteen smaller ones located on the northern coast of Honduras.

The island is one of the main attractions of the Caribbean country, although the contestants will not be able to enjoy it to the fullest due to the toughness of their participation. The white sand of the beaches and the crystal clear water that allows you to see a native fauna that is difficult to see in other places on the globe. They make the enclave a natural spectacle.

Next March 7, a new edition of Survivientes will premiere with Laura Madrueo in charge from Honduras.

The Mediaset presenter warms up in his Readings blog before the imminent premiere of a new edition of the reality show on Telecinco.

Gastronomy is also another of the place’s strong points. To rice, beans or banana-based foods, we must add all types of marine products. In the economy of the area, therefore, the primary sector represented by an important fishing community plays an important role.

The team hotel and other filming

While the contestants sleep outdoors to meet the demands of the format, the technical team that makes the correct operation of the contest possible stays in one of the most exclusive hotels in the area: the Palma Real. By helicopter it takes about ten minutes to reach Cayos Cochinos, while by boat it takes half an hour. They have space to accommodate approximately one hundred people.

The Spanish edition of Supervivientes is not the only one that is recorded in the location of Cayos Cochinos. The Italian, Mexican and Israeli versions also hold the survival contest in this location.although the only two that do it live are the Spanish and Italian ones.