Cristina Pedroche confesses that her teenage platonic love was a Madrid footballer

Afternoon of sentimental confessions yesterday on the program zapping (La Sexta), where the collaborators began to reveal what were his Platonic loves (what moderns now call crush) during his teenage years.

And among all I was especially surprised by Cristina Pedrochewho always boasts that she is a fervent fan of her hometown team, Rayo Vallecano, but who I was locally in love with a footballer from another team, specifically, Real Madrid.

Although at first he was reluctant to say his name, due to the difficulty of pronunciation, he soon He revealed that his platonic love was none other than Pedja Mijatovic. When you have a crush you know his namethe presenter of the space, Dani Mateo, told him jokingly.

I had his shirt, and I loved that it was so slickpointed out the woman from Vallecano, giving rise to another joke from Mateo: Very attractive. A guy who finished the game just as polished Where did you buy the gel?

More footballers

He crush by Cristina Pedroche was not the only soccer player who came out in the fun conversation between the presenters of the La Sexta program. In fact, the collaborator Ares Teixid had already confessed his love for the former player and now coach Luis Enrique.

The comedian Valeria RosFor his part, being a native of the Biscayan town of Getxo, he followed proximity criteria and pointed to another of the icons of the time, Julen Guerrerowho played for Athletic and was a phenomenal fan during his time as a footballer.

While Isabel Forner pointed out that she had never had a supercrush, Miki Nadal surprised by revealing hers: the lawyer and Republican politician Victoria Kent. Sabrina (Salerno) hit me very hard, the presenter also said, who also pointed out Samantha Fox.