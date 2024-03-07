The Prosecutor’s Office asks to investigate the house where Maradona died

Ask the Fiscal this Wednesday (early morning on Thursday in Spain) investigate the house where the legendary former player Diego Armando Maradona died on November 25, 2020 (located in an urbanization of Tigre, in the province of Buenos Aires), within the framework of the case that seeks to clarify his deathwhose trial does not yet have a scheduled start date.

The Oral Criminal Court number 3 of the town of San Isidro (province of Buenos Aires) experienced a key hearing in which The representatives of the eight defendants attended for the alleged crime of simple homicide committed through possible fraud.the complaint and the Prosecutor’s Office, in which the evidence to be used in the trial must be determined and, in theory, define the date of this.

Now the Court has five days to resolve and to set the dateMario Baudry, lawyer and partner of Vernica Ojeda, former romantic partner and mother of one of the player’s children, told the press.

The Prosecutor’s Office, in addition, requested the presence of 200 witnesses, although the complaint wanted to raise it. Finally, Vadim Mischanchuk, lawyer for Maradona’s psychiatrist and one of the accused Agustina Cosachov, made it clear that the parties agreed to lower the figure. There was agreement between all parties that this number of witnesses can be lowered, and that only the witnesses that have to do with the investigation and the trial linked to the death of the patient remain and leave aside other issues.. Focus on the evidence that has to do with this trial, which is knowing if there is any criminal responsibility in Maradona’s deathI declare.

I am convinced that this should not have ended like this. They killed my father. It's not my job to say who did it, he stated on the Verrisimo program.

Now the court must define which of the evidence presented, among which there are more than 100,000 audiosare accepted within the cause.

Those accused of death

Los eight accused for Maradona’s death, all linked to the health care that this man must receive, are the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque; the aforementioned psychiatrist Cosachov; the psychologist Carlos Díaz; the doctor who coordinated the former soccer player’s home care, Nancy Forlini; the nurses’ coordinator, Mariano Perroni; the nurse Ricardo Omar Almirn; the nurse Dahiana Gisela Madrid and the clinical doctor Pedro Di Spagna.

The lawyer defending Madrid, Rodolfo Barqu, declared that They want the trial to be oral and public with a popular jury and that his client is not benefiting from this notorious case. We want the trial for Maradona’s death to be an oral and public trial. Let us remember that my client has not given a single note or interview because she says that a patient died, said Barqu.

The opinion of the daughters of Pelusa

For his part, the lawyer Fernando Burlando, who represents Dalma and Giannina, the daughters that the former Naples player had with Claudia Villafae, defended that This case is much bigger than it seems and involves more people than those investigated. Here it seems that there are many interests, of all kinds. It is difficult for me to understand that all these people who participated in the homicide were mobilized by themselves to kill Diego. They were the tool and there was an economic questionI declare.

They have expressed themselves along the same lines on their social networks. Neither Gianinna nor I are going to stop! Never! They’re going to have to kill me to keep me quiet. You continue to operate in the media with your paid clowns, the only thing you leave visible is the means you have to discover the organization and the disaster they made, their daughters pointed out. It’s not me saying it, but her own audios that turn my stomach, she noted in a story on Instagram, along with other accusatory messages.

Pelusa died twenty-five days after turning 60, and the autopsy on the body of the former captain and former Argentina coach determined that died as a result of acute lung edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure. Dilated cardiomyopathy was also discovered in his heart. Likewise, the world champion in Mexico 1986 suffered from alcohol addiction problems.