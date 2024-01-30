Carlo Costanzia backs down on his war with Mar Flores

Carlo Costanzia’s script twist after his controversial interview in the De Viernes! of Telecinco where he charged very harshly against his parents, Mar Flores and Carlo Costanzia di Costglione. The actor blamed his parents for having had the most unhappy childhood and for having fallen into drugs when he was only ten years old. They sent me to Switzerland to a French-speaking boarding school where I didn’t understand anything. In that place my catastrophe occurred (…) I began to consume daily when I was twelve or thirteen years old, he said.

A testimony that, according to her cousin Laura Matamoros, left Mar Flores devastated, who could not believe her son’s words. My son is good, but he is badly influenced. I only ask that God bless him (…) I love him more than my life, but perhaps he does not understand that he cannot allow many more mistakes. At ten years old, she went to live with her father and she made a mistake. At thirty, I saved him from spending nine years in prison and he doesn’t understand that he was wrong.stated the El Desafo 4 contestant in statements reported by Semana.

And now, when everything indicated that the relationship between mother and son was at its worst, Carlo Costanzia surprises by coming to the defense of the former model with a swerve that baffles everyone. The interpreter changes his position and shoots against the media, as well as against some television talk shows, who incite a war between his parents.

José Antonio Avils, a regular collaborator of Telecinco, reveals the conversation that Carlo Costanzia would have had with his parents shortly after his controversial appearance on De Viernes!. There is information that Mar Flores’s son does not want to tell and that has caused a drastic change in his versionsays the television.

MS SOBRE CARLO COSTANZIA With a criminal record, Carlo Costanzia will go directly to prison after being sentenced to 21 months in prison for a continued crime of aggravated fraud.

Defend Mar Flores

When his father takes the opportunity to get into the car, Carlo tells him: Dad, I’m sitting here to earn money because I don’t have a job as a result of everything that has happened, but you’re not going to take the opportunity to say that if you make what you have, my mother He has to go, Avils says. I’m not going to allow you to attack my motherCarlo Costanzia would have said.

Likewise, the young man would also have contacted his mother to clarify what happened. He told him: I am telling my life, I am not putting you in this story, Avils insists. A last minute move with which Costanzia would hint that she has no intention of confronting her parents and that she only seeks to tell about her life full of lights and shadows.