Ana Rosa Quintana denounces an attempted kidnapping of a member of her team

Commotion within the team at Unicorn Content, the production company of Ana Rosa Quintanaafter the attempted kidnapping experienced by one of its workers last weekend in the center of Madrid. The events took place in the early hours of Saturday to Sunday, as reported during the chronicle of events in TardeAR the journalist Manu Marlasca and the former queen of the mornings.

Still in great stupor, the communicator narrated what happened: We told you a story that seems terrifying to me and that, furthermore, I have to tell you that it has happened to one of our colleagues, They were about to kidnap him and put him in a trunk.

The young man, barely 26 years old, had just left a nightclub in the Plaza de Tirso de Molina when he was surprised by the criminals: Three individuals followed him on the way home and tried to put him into the trunk of a vehicle.Marlasca pointed out.

According to the journalist specialized in events, his partner’s luck was that A driver of a VTC vehicle was passing by at the time and thwarted the kidnapping attempt by turning down the twelve to help him. If that driver is watching us, please write to ussays Marlasca.

The young man’s testimony

In addition, Ana Rosa Quintana’s worker gave his testimony of what happened, but his identity was duly protected and his voice distorted. One of them goes to open the trunk of the car and the other two people are left struggling with me.

He is a colleague who works, a normal boy. What could they want from a young guy coming out of a nightclub? He’s not a millionaire either.added Ana Rosa Quintana to justify that there was no reason for what happened. He is a normal boy, a worker.

It is not an isolated case

According to Manu Marlasca, what happened This is not an isolated case, but there is a wave of crimes of this type that are occurring relatively frequently. The criminals’ way of acting is to quickly kidnap the victims to take them to an ATM before and after midnight and thus withdraw the maximum amount of money available on two different days.