Carlota Boza remembers her time in La que se cerca with her brother: She didn’t even know how to speak

Carlota Boza He arrived at just six years old to a series that has quickly become one of the most famous on television, The one that is coming, where it was for 14 seasons, and which continues to be broadcast today. A project that the actress has now spoken about in her intervention in Fiesta.

The young performer was expelled this same Saturday from the Telecinco program, Dancing with the Stars, where she would have stayed until the end because she was delighted with the experience, as she herself revealed.

But, despite his recent expulsion in the dance competition, Carlota was asked about her time in La que se cerca, where she plays one of the daughters of the Cuquis, Amador Rivas and Maite Figueroa. A role that he remembers with longing and happiness: I love seeing myself as a child and I remember the experience when I did it.

But, the most curious thing about that experience was not only his own time in the series, but also that of his little brother, something that no one expected: I went to the casting alone because we were going to be just two brothers in the one that is coming. QBut my brother and I were always stuck everywhere. When I was going to enter the casting he started crying because he wanted to go in with me and the casting director, who is lovely, told him to come in..

The directors created a character for his brother

At that time, his brother couldn’t even speak, so his parents told him that if they asked him his age, he should hold up two fingers on his hand to say that he was two years old. And, although it was not planned, from production they started to ask the little boy various things: When he finished, They started asking him things and he answered everything with two fingers..

A moment that led the directors to make the decision to adapt the script to create a new character for Carlota Boza’s brother: They saw his casting, took him for the series, and created a new character for him.the actress remembers with a laugh.