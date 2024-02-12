Paz Padilla, about Carmen Lomana: She is so stretched out that she has to shave right now

Paz Padilla is back in the news. The actress and presenter was in Marbella this weekend, at the Villapadierna hotel, where she, as a coach, he has given an emotional talk in which he has addressed different topics such as fearslike the one there is get older.

A fear for which Paz Padilla decided to use other celebrities as examples, such as Carmen Lomana. I found her on the AVE and It is so stretched that it cannot be stretched any further.. His face has been stretched so much that he has to shave right nowbegan by explaining, as stated Week.

An unfortunate comment that did not please some people present at the talk, aware that it was not a monologue, and pointing out that it was a somewhat rude and derogatory act for Lomana, as the aforementioned media claims.

But the presenter did not stop there, because she later pointed out that those blondes who put everything in their lips and look like sausages… You have to know how to grow old. A new comment that those present did not understand either, they managed to hear each other but she hasn’t had breast surgery?

Carmen Lomana’s response

And, in addition, Semana has contacted Carmen Lomana to talk about these words from Padilla, to which she responded visibly angry: It is incredible that Paz said this, about whether or not I have surgery. He should have more respect for me, because he asked me for two favors when he was nobody and I did them for him. It is incredible the evil of some people and the lack of education they show.

But Paz not only talked about Carmen Lomana, but also referred to another celebrity as Isabel Preysler: When Isabel scolded a child, He tells them: I am going to tell your father. And then he turns to the other children and says: Also yours, yours, and yours too.