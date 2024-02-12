Alejandro Navas, the young man whom Bayona kisses at the Goya Awards and 21 years his junior

Juan Antonio Bayona was, without a doubt, the protagonist of one of the most anticipated dates in Spanish cinema, the gala of the Goya Awards. A celebration that, in this 38th edition, took place in the Valladolid Fairgroundswhere The snow society obtained a total of 12 statuetteshighlighting among others the Best Director and Best Film, and remaining only two awards away from the historical record held by The Sea Inside.

The Catalan director lived his big night, as Amaia Romero and David Bisbal sang at the beginning. He got excited and celebrated each of the triumphs of his film, and also left a detail that the cameras captured and that was echoed by social networks, and it is the kiss to a young man just before collecting his award for Best Director.

Bayona himself has never been given to talking about his personal life, but with this kiss, many have wondered the identity of the young man he kisses, to whom we can now give a name and surname. According to the portal AllAlicantethis is Alejandro Navasa 27-year-old young man from Alicante, who also participated in The Snow Society.

Who is Alejandro Navas?

Alejandro Navas is a 27-year-old young man (21 years younger than JA Bayona), who I studied Fashion Design at the School of Art and Design of Valencia. Some studies that later led him to working as a costume designer and audiovisual technician in productions such as The Snow Society. But it is not the only project in which he has worked, since his work in La Mesas, Sin límites and even in one of the episodes of The Crown is also notable.

However, Where he met Bayona was precisely during the filming of the filmmaker’s last film.and shortly after the film was released, Alejandro himself couldn’t help but publish a post on his Instagram profile where he left a message that makes even more sense after his passionate kiss at the Goya party.

I hope you feel how the heart beats of a director (Bayona) who abandoned himself at the top of the mountain range to convince himself that the impossible is also possible.to confirm how true life is beyond death and how infinite love is. Go to the cinema to receive that love, the same one that I found on the top of the frozen mountainhe noted in his post.