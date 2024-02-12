Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate the Chiefs’ victory in the Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS.- With the streak he’s having, it’s no surprise that Taylor Swift is on the winning side. She hugged his boyfriend Travis Kelce and kissed him on the field at Allegiant Stadium after the Chiefs Kansas City beat the 49ers San Francisco he Super Bowl.

Moments earlier, she smiled, her eyes misty with tears as she stood next to Kelce’s mother and he held the Lombardi Trophy aloft, shouting, “Chiefs Nation!” and a chorus of “Viva Las Vegas.”

Minutes before that, Swift celebrated with her suitemates at Allegiant Stadium, including Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey, who showered her with hugs when the Chiefs scored the winning touchdown in overtime, sparked by a Kelce’s key play.

It’s the Chiefs’ second straight Super Bowl title, but the first since Swift became her No. 1 fan when she and Kelce began their relationship shortly before the season began.

The NFL championship completes a peak stretch in a peak year for Swift, who won the album of the year award a week ago for the fourth time at the Grammys, becoming the artist with the most wins in this awards category. She also announced a new album that will be released in April, before flying to Tokyo for a series of concerts.

From Tokyo to Las Vegas

Swift had to come from the other side of the world to get to the game, and entered the stadium surrounded by famous friends. She was next to Lively during Post Malone’s performance of America the Beautiful and won what appeared to be a beer-drinking contest that prompted a cheer from fans.

In addition to Lively, Swift was accompanied by her mother, Andrea, and rapper Ice Spice. She was later seen speaking with Kelce’s brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in one of the private boxes that reportedly cost more than $1. million dollars Singer Lana Del Rey joined the celebrity-packed suite to watch Usher’s halftime show.

Taylor Swift y Blake Livaly Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively react during the first half of NFL Super Bowl 58 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Donna Kelce watches the game behind them. AP/David Becker

Swift flew on a private plane across nine time zones and the international date line from the last of her four concerts at the Tokyo Dome in Japan to arrive about two hours before kickoff. The time change allowed him to land in Los Angeles and make the final jump to Las Vegas.

The 14-time Grammy winner arrived in a black outfit with a red jacket slung over her shoulder, apparently coordinating with other members of the Chiefs. Kelce wore a shiny black suit, quarterback Patrick Mahomes another suit of that color and even the Chiefs coach wore a black jacket.

“It’s incredible. She herself is rewriting the history books,” Kelce said a day after the Grammys, held last Sunday. “I told him I’d have to keep my end of the deal and come home with the prize too.”

Featured novel

Swift began dating Kelce after he said on his podcast New Heights who had tried in vain to give him a friendship bracelet during his concert at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce then invited her to watch him play at the Chiefs’ home, and she surprisingly showed up for their Week 2 game against Chicago.

Swift soon became a regular at games, both home and away, frequently sitting with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Swift occasionally brought friends, including Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

“Having Taylor as a new Chiefs fan is unique,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said during Super Bowl week. “I never do an interview without someone asking me about it. I think many players and coaches on the team are in the same boat. The most important thing is that we are happy that the two have found each other and have such a special relationship.”

In addition to Swift, many stars gathered on the most important night in the NFL. Usher’s halftime show included guest artists Alicia Keys, Ludacris and Lil Jon. Reba McEntire sang the national anthem. Beyonc, who was also at the game, had a commercial air and released a couple of new songs in the second half.

Taylor Swift y Travis Kelce Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, Sunday, February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. AP/Brynn Anderson

However, few were going to attract more attention than Swift. Her run from the Tokyo Dome, where she promised fans that everyone would have a great adventure, had Swifties around the world following flight trackers online, while her boyfriend seemed to receive as many questions about their relationship as about the game during the period prior to the start of the match.

When asked to explain the great interest they generate, Kelce responded: “I think the values ​​that we stand for and who we are as people, we love to shine a light on others, shine a light on the people who help us and support us, and also That’s why I think we both love life.

Kelce and Swift won’t be spending much time together to celebrate. She must return to the other side of the Pacific later this week, as the international leg of her tour Eras resumes on Friday night in Australia with the first of three shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“This week is truly the best kind of chaos,” the star posted on Instagram.

FUENTE: AP