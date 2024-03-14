Miguel ngel Muoz signs for HBO Max to present Pekn Express

HBO Max is warming up for the long-awaited return of one of the contests most loved by viewers: Peking Express. The format produced by Warner Bros. ITVP Spain returns to the small screen, although far from conventional television. Neither Raquel Sánchez Silva nor Cristina Pedroche will be in her new stage since The platform has chosen another well-known and loved face to serve as presenter. We are talking about Miguel ngel Muoz, the actor of hits like Un Paso Ahead or Cien Días Con La Tata.

A project that the interpreter defines as a great challenge. The commitment to return to this iconic format is full of enthusiasm, involvement and the desire to do something great (…) I have always wanted to do this route and, thanks to the program, we will be able to access the most remote and special places that not even with the best planning could I visit.aade in a statement issued by HBO Max.

On this occasion, Miguel Ángel Muoz will accompany a group of fourteen contestants who will be divided into seven couples made up of a famous person and their companion. All of them will compete to win an exciting race against the clock that will allow them to win a succulent cash prize. A colossal trip full of surprises in which you will only have one euro a day. Your mission? They will reach the goal as quickly as possible through a journey through exotic landscapes in which they will have to find transportation, accommodation and food with no resources other than those dictated by their instinct, their ingenuity or their social skills.

This format, originally from Belgium and created by Ludo Poppe two decades ago, has been successfully launched in eighteen countries around the world, including France, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Poland, Hungary, Spain and Italy, among others. others. The travel and adventure competition that revolutionized this television genre throughout the world and, coinciding with its 20th anniversary, returns to Spain thanks to HBO MAX with a completely renewed edition.

This is Miguel Ángel Muoz

With more than thirty years of experience in the field, Miguel ngel Muoz debut as an actor at just ten years old in the film El palomo cojo by Jaime de Armian. Since then, the performer has continued to participate in productions of both national and international stature under the direction of Steve Hill, Isabel Coixet or José Luis Garci, among others.

On television, he has been part of hits like One step forward, The Ulysses syndrome, Drought or Presumed guiltya film awarded with the award for best foreign series at the Shanghai International Festival.

In the year 2021, Miguel Ángel Muoz debut as director with his cousin Cien das con la tata on Netflix. A story that was awarded at the Forqu Awards as best documentary film and nominated for the Latin Ibero-American Film Awards.