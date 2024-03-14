The Latin Dimension reunites in Florida with the Now or Never Tour

MIAMI.- After 20 years of absence, The Dimension Latina also known as The Generals Of The Salsa meet again in Florida to start the Now or never tour in United States.

Under the production of Lanz Producciones y Eventos, the fans of the Venezuelan group with 52 years of artistic experience will enjoy emblematic songs such as Taboga, Parampampam, My beloved, Caonazo y You will cry, as well as songs by Mon Rivera, Eddie Palmieri and Willie Coln, which will be performed by the founding members: Cesar Monges, Elio Pacheco, Joseito Rodrguez, Jos Rojas, Rodrigo Mendoza and Wladimir Lozano.

Two days before this reunion, La Dimensin Latina offered a brief interview to DIARIO LAS AMRICAS to talk about this concert in the Florida city.

What expectations do you have upon reuniting with Florida after 20 years of absence from the state?

The expectations are gigantic since bringing the current and traditional salsa of La Dimensin Latina to the entire Venezuelan public and the United States has been in our greatest plans for a long time, and it is now a reality.

People are going to enjoy it, but us more because in this Now or never tour We are putting all our love and affection on stage and it is very meaningful for us. In every show we do, we feel very grateful to all the people who throughout these 52 years have supported everything we have done for them and for them.

What can you tell us about the repertoire?

The experience will be explosive and very rumba because we are going to perform all the iconic and favorite songs of La Dimensin Latina, but now with thicker and more modern arrangements on four trombones, which have the direction of Csar Monges Albndiga, who is more demanding than ever. on a musical level.

What is the invitation they extend to the city’s public for this show?

Don’t miss this experience because the legends continue to play and we generals will give you everything musically; It will be like a roll of honor that you will take home after seeing us in this special show in Weston on March 16.

It will be like a medal, that’s why we say it’s now or never: it’s an unrepeatable experience, a unique occasion for us and our audience.

About The Latin Dimension

Founded in 1972 in Caracas, Venezuela, La Dimensin Latina is established as an entertainment institution that has 37 albums to its credit and a lineup of musicians known as Los Generales de la Salsa, being a Musical Cultural Heritage of Latin America.

Fusing different musical styles and genres, the orchestra created its own sound with massive performances in Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe and the United States in cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Miami and New York. It has also been the breeding ground for famous singers such as Oscar de León, Argenis Carruyo and the Puerto Rican Andy Montaez.

“51 years: The Legends Keep Playing, Now or never Tour “will be a memorable opportunity to enjoy the five decades of successes of La Dimensin Latina live on Saturday, March 16 in a night full of rhythm, flavor and unforgettable emotions,” said show producer Miguel Lanz, creator of the VIP Salseros movement. concept with the best of the genre produced by Lanz Producciones y Eventos that will be presented in multiple cities in the United States.

Tickets are available at www.prontoticket.us and by the telephone number 786-753-14-72.

For more information, you can follow @ladimensionlatina and @lanzproduccionesyeventos.