A former Survivor contestant reveals the secret rules of the program

Survivors is, without a doubt, the toughest reality show on our television. Contestants are forced to spend up to three and four months in extreme conditions that test not only their physique but also their mind. High temperatures, humidity, hunger, rain, cold and not having contact with the outside are some of the hardships that celebrities such as Carmen Borrego, Pedro García Aguado or Zayra Gutirrez, among others, are facing, and that greatly condition coexistence.

Likewise, participants must face a series of prohibitions imposed by the organization and that these days Marta López, the television collaborator who participated in the 2021 edition, has announced. Some of these impositions are related to security in Honduras and others to the environmental conditions of Honduras.

In the program Let’s see, presented by Joaqun Prat on Telecinco, Marta López explains that the survivors cannot fish whenever they want and that they have a set time for it. Contestants can only carry out this activity when they are accompanied by a specialized diver who guarantees their safety, a person who is not always with them. In addition, the television show reveals that it is essential that they wear diving goggles due to the sea conditions there: it does not have as much iodine.

Authorized objects

The one who was a contestant in Supervivientes 2021 reveals to Telecinco viewers that the organization provides them at the beginning of the adventure a series of authorized objects to make the experience more hygienic. The producer, in this case Cuarzo, provides them behind the scenes with a toothbrush and one or two blades so that they can use them daily.

Prohibited objects

In the same way that there are authorized objects, there are also others that are totally prohibited by the organizers of the contest. Marta López explains that the contestants cannot wear hair dye and that, in her case, she used ash to give color to her long hair. Survivors Nor does it allow any utensil that could serve as a hobby to deal with the long hours in Honduras.

The former contestant affirms that in her day He wanted to wear a bracelet of the Virgin of Covadonga that was taken away moments before the helicopter jump. In this case, for security reasons.

An important economic condition

To all this we must add an important economic issue that all celebrities who want to become full-fledged Survivor contestants must face. As Isabel Rbago confirmed a few days ago, the organization requires that the participant jump from the helicopter since, otherwise, the economic counter will not start and will not collect the previously agreed cache.