Mara Celeste Arrars sparks dating rumors

MIAMI.- In his almost four decades of professional career, Mara Celeste Arrars He has distinguished himself by keeping his private life out of the spotlight. However, the journalist surprised her more than two million followers on Instagram by sharing a photo with a gentleman who – according to her comments – could be a boyfriend.

In the photograph, the host appears toasting with a contemporary man from the bar of a restaurant. They both smile and show off their happiness.

“Kan pai”, María Celeste Arrars wrote in Japanese in said publication, which in Spanish means health.

Followers of Mara Celeste Arrars react

After showing the handsome man, the comments were immediate and more than 400 people gave their opinion on the alleged engagement.

“Cheers,” wrote his colleague Mara Salinas.

“Wow, what a beautiful and elegant man, tremendous couple“, comments a netizen.

“Mari, it was worth the wait,” said another follower.

“This is what a woman of high value does. Better alone until the right one arrives. Congratulations… beautiful couple that enhances your value,” said one user.

Until now, Mara Celeste Arrars has not commented on the matter to confirm whether or not this person is her romantic partner.

At 63 years of age, the journalist and writer was married to Manny Arvesu from 1996 to 2004. As a result of the marriage, they had three children: Julian Arvesu (26 years old), Adrian Arvesu (24) and Lara Giuliana Arvesu (23).