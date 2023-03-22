After the success of “Yellow Vest”, rapper Kopp Johnson releases the song “La Reforme 49.3”

The Toulouse artist who was successful in 2018 thanks to his tube in support of the demonstrations of yellow vests has just published a new title against the pension reform.

It was revealed in 2018 during the movement of yellow vests by its tube Yellow vest, viewed 30 million times on YouTube to date. Five years later, rapper Kopp Johnson is taking advantage of the news surrounding pension reform to come back to the fore with his new title Reform 49.3,

In this piece, released on March 19, the artist from Toulouse notably calls on President Emmanuel Macron to “increase salaries” and “reduce the retirement age”.

“And we’re fed up, inflation. And we’re fed up, the increase. And we’re fed up, gasoline. And we’re fed up, tobacco. And we’re fed up , taxes. And we’re tired of heating. And we’re tired of gas. And we’re tired of EDF, we’re all going to end up homeless”, raps the artist in particular in his piece.

To support his remarks, the rapper also broadcasts in his clip images of recent demonstrations across France against pension reform.

“It’s my way of supporting the social movement”

Asked by our colleagues from the Dispatch from the South during a demonstration against the pension reform in Toulouse, Kopp Johnson claims to have produced this title at the request of certain Internet users on social networks.

“It’s my way of supporting the social movement. It’s in this kind of song that my audience awaits me. By opening my private messages on my social networks, I read many requests to make music on this is happening. We wanted me to do like in 2018”, confides the artist.

Listened to by nearly 16,000 people since its release, the song seduces Internet users. Some even called in the comments of the clip on YouTube for the title to become the new anthem of the mobilizations in France.

Kopp Johnson is not the only rapper to have mobilized on the subject of pension reforms. This Tuesday, the artist SCH spoke on Twitter against the use of 49.3 on pension reform.

“The government has nothing to do with the voice of the people, the use of 49.3 is very much proof of that. It’s like ‘it will pass no matter what’, and in a ‘democracy’, that leaves you thinking… How far will it go? denounced the Marseille rapper.

other personalities have already taken a stand against the pension reform: the singer Patrick Bruel, guest on the set of the show What an era! as well as the actresses Adèle Haenel and Corinne Masiero, the host Valérie Damidot or the actor Jean-Pierre Darroussin, the Nobel Prize-winning novelist Annie Ernaux, who signed a column published in the weekly political. The honoured writer Nicolas Mathieu also published on March 18 in Mediapart a column entitled “Do you know what rage you have just unleashed?”.