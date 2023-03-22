For children’s day! These are the series and movies coming to Netflix in April

How quickly time flies by. It seems like yesterday that we told you about the contents that Netflix would launch in early 2023 And now, it’s time to talk to you about all the series and movies that come to your catalog in April. And without a doubt, it will be a month with interesting premieres so that we don’t get off our couch for a second.

To give you an idea, we have movies like Bottle (directed by Jonás Cuarón and starring Demián Bichir), the premiere of the long-awaited second season of Sweet Tooth and even the epic special for the 30th anniversary of the Power Rangers. Take note, that Here below we leave you the series and movies that come to Netflix in April.

Evan Whitten, the star of ‘Chupa’/Photo: Netflix

These are the series and movies that hit the Netflix catalog in April

Series

At the Firm (4/4/2023)

Young artists must impress Spanish music icons like Rauw Alejandro, Nicki Nicole and Yandel to sign the contract of a lifetime.

Anger (6/4/2023)

A failed contractor and a disgruntled businesswoman clash in a road rage incident that gets out of control and brings out the worst in them.

Shin, Divorce Lawyer (4/8/2023)

Driven by a personal tragedy, a pianist-turned-lawyer explores the world of divorce and does whatever it takes to defend his clients.

A man from Florida (4/13/2023)

A disgraced and debt-ridden cop is forced to return to his native Florida for a shady mission that turns into a deadly manhunt.

Queenmaker (14/4/2023)

After a crisis of conscience, a consultant decides to boost the political campaign of a civil rights lawyer and take down her former company.

Welcome to Eden: Season 2 (Coming Soon)

With new threats and no escape, the rebellion begins an intense fight for freedom while Astrid puts her ¶plan for the New Eden in motion.

Workin’ Moms: Temporada 7 (26/4/2023)

In an emotional finale, Kate and her friends find a balance between professional and personal fulfillment. Will it be easier with a pinch of humor?

Love after love (4/26/2023)

No one can and no one should live without love. This biographical series follows the passionate life and career of Argentine rock icon Fito Paez.

Sweet Tooth: Temporada 2 (27/4/2023)

Captured by the last men, a special deer boy bends over backwards to help his new hybrid friends before it’s too late.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Temporada 8 (15/4/2023)

Between new faces, old rivalries and the arrival of Teddi Mellencamp, the group lives a new season full of glamour, gossip and drama.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Temporada 13 (15/4/2023)

The family comes together after a terrifying event in Paris involving Kim. Kourtney and Scott have to find a way to improve their relationship.

Films

In the weather (1/4/2023)

After losing her daughter in childbirth and finding herself one step away from death, a journalist begins to collapse between terrifying visions and mysterious attacks.

Bottle (7/4/2023)

Visiting his grandfather’s ranch in Mexico, a lonely boy meets a legendary creature and embarks on the greatest adventure of his life with her.

Escape of queens (4/14/2023)

Four friends…and a chicken?, set out on the road trip they planned since school. Will they be able to avoid the problems and adventures that will come their way?

Power Rangers: Yesterday, Today and Forever(3/19/2023)

Rita Repulsa is back, and the only ones who can stop her are the Power Rangers. After 30 years, will they still be the heroes that are needed?

Travel guide to love (4/21/2023)

An executive arrives on a business trip to Vietnam, where she meets a free-spirited guide who helps her discover a world of beauty and adventure.

White Elephant (1/4/2023)

Juan and Nicolás, priests and friends, team up to finish building a hospital in a poor neighborhood of Buenos Aires.

Scarface (4/1/2023)

On his rise in the Miami drug business, a Cuban gangster is plunged into a world of addiction, obsession and cruelty and pays a heavy price.

Ghost Rider: The Ghost Rider (4/1/2023)

He sold his soul to save a loved one. Now, Johnny Blaze suffers the consequences: turning into a flaming skull and working for Mephistopheles.

One direction; That’s how we are (1/4/2023)

Documentary from award-winning Morgan Spurlock about the phenomenon band One Direction in this combination of concert film and backstage show.

The art of being an adult (5/4/2023)

Damaged since his father’s death, an aimless young tattoo artist is forced to face reality when his mother begins a new relationship.

A Quiet Place: Part II (4/30/2023)

Forced to leave their home, the Abbott family must venture out into a world filled with creatures drawn to sound and other threats they never imagined.

documentaries and specials

Relentless Hunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (4/12/2023)

Archive footage, intense dramatizations, and exclusive interviews shed light on the tragedy—and the brothers—that terrorized a city.

How to get rich (4/18/2023)

Money rules our lives…but it doesn’t have to. Financier Ramit Sethi helps various people to maximize their finances.

children and family

Cocomelon: ¡A sing! – Temporada 8 (10/4/2023)

Fun and learning go hand in hand in this compilation of songs to entertain the little ones.

A boss in diapers: Back in the crib – Season 2 (4/13/2023)

After leaving Baby-Corp, the boss Baby and Tina open a new business for an untapped market: “difficult” babies, the hardest to love.

Oggy Oggy: Temporada 2 (17/4/2023)

Whether it’s on the ski slopes or the depths of the sea, Oggy and his adorable cat friends embark on adventures that amuse young and old alike.

Magnificent Ada, Scientist: Season 4 (4/22/2023)

Ada, Pedro and Rosa add a new friend to the scientific team: the talented and technological Benny. He has great ideas…and a cool robot dog!

Tibucan: Season 3 (4/27/2023)

Sharkey loves being part of Max’s family, but he wonders if there aren’t others like him… and he goes on a fun adventure to find out!

Invading Neighbors (4/1/2023)

After waking up from a long winter nap and finding a backyard subdivision, a colony of animals is forced to confront man.

Trolls World Tour (10/4/2023)

Barb promotes a nation united by rock, but Queen Poppy, Ramon and the others set out to unite the trolls and prevent the genres from going extinct.

Barbie: It Takes Two (21/4/2023)

Brooklyn and Malibu are back and more determined than ever to make their dreams come true: becoming pop stars in the Big Apple.

Anime

VINLAND SAGA: Temporada 2 (3/4/2023)

With the arrival of the new millennium, Thorfinn seeks to find meaning in life. Meanwhile, the King of England intends to expand his territory.

InuYasha: Season 6 (4/28/2023)

The clan comes across Abi, a phoenix princess who attacks humans to save her mother. Kagome discovers Inuyasha’s feelings for Kikyo.

*This newsletter is a selection of the new titles that will be available in the catalogue; release dates are subject to change.

