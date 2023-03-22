Markus Lanz today: These guests are on the show on Wednesday

Berlin.
Markus Lanz talks to his guests about current topics three times a week. Read who is on the show this Wednesday.
- Markus Lanz moderates one of the most successful talk shows on German TV
- The moderator welcomes politicians, celebrities, journalists and experts to ZDF three times a week
- These guests are in the studio this Wednesday (March 22nd).
Politicians, journalists and experts discuss a wide variety of topics: Many – sometimes more, sometimes less – prominent people are in the every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday ZDF talk show “Markus Lanz” as a guest. The moderator talks to them about current, political and socially relevant events.
Markus Lanz invites you to his talk round three times a week. Which Guests who are part of the talk round on the respective day publishes it ZDF the afternoon before the show. In the evening, the program is then recorded a few hours before it is broadcast.
“Markus Lanz”: These guests are there today (March 22nd).
- Konstantin Kuhle (FDP), politician
- Eva Quadbeck, journalist
- Felix Lee, China Expert
- Elmar Theveßen, Journalist
Die talkshow has been one of the most successful on German television for years. According to the media expert Bernd Gäbler, the program has undergone a clear change: while tabloid topics used to be discussed, the editors now focus primarily on hard political topics. (fmg)
