Oprah Winfrey leaves weight loss company after scandal

MIAMI.- Since the end of last year, the loss of weight of Oprah Winfrey has generated interest in the artistic medium. However, controversy recently arose when it was announced that the presenter and businesswoman disassociated herself from WeightWatchers, after saying that she uses a drug to lose weight.

“The weight loss company made clear in its official statement on Wednesday that there is no bad deal with Oprah and that her departure from the Board of Directors is not due to any disagreement with the company or anything related to the company’s operations.” , policies or practices”, reviews TMZ .

“While I and the rest of our directors will certainly miss her at our board meetings following the end of her current term, she remains a strong, strategic and collaborative voice for WeightWatchers,” said company CEO Sima Sistani, according to information reported in the celebrity media.

Oprah Winfrey and medication use

This exit occurs when in December 2023, Oprah Winfrey revealed that she chose to consume a medication that helped her lose a few kilos or maintain her weight; a trend that in recent months has gained strength again with drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound.

The fact that there is a medically approved recipe for weight control and staying healthier, in my day, feels like a relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and be ridiculed again, she said. the journalist during an interview she gave to the magazine People.

Likewise, Oprah reflected on the measure and pointed out that the decision was not urged by third parties but by her own enthusiasm, which led her to want to regain control of her physical appearance and get rid of being overweight.

I realized that I had been blaming myself all these years for being overweight and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower will control, she added, although she did not mention what medication helped her lose weight.